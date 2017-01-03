‘I would love to be proven wrong’ about Trump

The negative tone of recent letters from Donald Trump’s supporters criticizing and ridiculing those institutions and people offering counseling for those who need it in dealing with the election results demonstrates why many people feel that they need for this counseling and support dealing with the election.
While the results are what they are, Trump has consistently demonstrated a lack of empathy and sensitivity for those who have differing views than himself. This seems to carry over to many of his supporters. There seems to be little effort to find common ground or attempt to understand differences, a practice that generates a high level of apprehension and fear.
While not being devastated to the point of needing counseling or support, I can honestly say that I am very apprehensive about what lays ahead for the American people and based on Trump’s continued statements and a review of proposed cabinet appointees.
Greatness is not one of the words that I would use to describe the next several years of American history. Of course, I would love to be proven wrong by Trump and his supporters. Perhaps less gloating and more empathy is in order as a start.
Charles L. Krugman, Fresno
