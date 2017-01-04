Will Trump live up to his word?

Among other things, Donald Trump says he’ll lower taxes by changing the tax code. He’ll see to it that traditional African American communities and others are as safe as any other communities. Everyone will be included.
He’s success oriented; expecting “progress” reports. He’ll see to it that medical services for veterans are improved, perhaps modernized to accommodate teleconferencing between patients and medical personnel, saving travel time; medical time and money.
Will he/is he? Or, will he, like most presidents, spend most of his time getting entangled into the affairs of other countries? He’ll have 48 months to prove his worth.
Charlie Moore, Orange Cove
