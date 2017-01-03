Letters to the Editor

Expectations for Trump’s 2017? Rich get richer

What happens when the Donald Trump presidential “Make America Great Again” plan is in place?

We’re looking at a $2 trillion tax cut for millionaires and billionaires while 8.7 million low-income families will have have tax increases as well as decreases in Social Security. . The Affordable Care Act will be repealed for over 20 million people who have signed up.

Premiums will increase, coverage for those with pre-existing conditions will be cut along with health care for low- and middle-income families.

We’re looking at the creation of a “medical industrial complex” that will “Make American Millionaires and Billionaires Great Again.”

Once that happens, our only hope is that “trickle-down economics” works this time.

Philip Traynor, Fresno

