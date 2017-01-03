Key to happiness is within us all

2017: A new year; a new beginning; a new page in our “book of life” as we begin the next chapter.
In a few short weeks, we will have a new president. My hope is that the transition will be peaceful, and everyone will come together as one, putting America and the well-being of all Americans at the forefront.
I pray for peace, love, understanding, acceptance and tolerance for all and hope 2017 brings new advances in treatments and cures for many diseases and chronic illnesses as well.
For those suffering from disabilities, may they look beyond the “dis” and focus on their “abilities.” Life is full of choices and we are in control of the paths we choose to follow. The new year brings new life, new hopes, new dreams, new changes and new challenges.
The key to success, happiness and rejuvenation of spirit is within each of us. Sometimes the key doesn’t work on the first door we try, but the beauty of life is that we try until we find one that does.
May each of us hold our own special key that opens the door to a happy, healthy and prosperous new year.
Clarice Krikorian, Fresno
