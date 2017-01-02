Give Trump a chance to do what is right

The Dec. 19 editorial on Donald Trump’s cabinet seems truly one-sided. But that’s what we conservatives have come to expect from The Bee. Of course, this is your opinion.
There is a Persian saying, “In this case, it’s like sliced bread, no matter how thin you slice it, there will all ways be two sides.”
The voters, even many Democrats, figured out at voting time that Hillary Clinton was more of the same. Her baggage, and you know the list, was much, much bigger than Donald Trump’s. Get the visual image of them both, trudging up the hill to the White House, with their load of baggage on their backs. As bad as Trump’s was, hers was two or three times as big; an impossible load considering the angst of the American voters.
I am not a Trump fan, a con-man all of his life. But I hope and believe, that he wants to be a good president, his ego pushing the man-child to diligently do what is right for the country. We could have done worse. Scrutinize but show both sides of the slice and give the guy a chance!
Start praying for our next president!
Jon Barsotti, Madera
