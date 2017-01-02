Face facts: We do not need new dams

Dale Matson (letter Dec. 20) agrees with The Bee’s editorial board about a dam at Temperance Flat, which is OK, however, merely an opinion.
I question the effectiveness of this project. It is obvious that neither Friant or Redinger dams have been anywhere near capacity in years. How many proponents have taken the drive up the river to Mammoth Pool? It hasn’t needed the overflow spillway for so long that mature trees have grown in its bed. It would take years of above average rainfall to change this pattern; this is unlikely to happen.
Instead of the shilling of corporate agriculture and its cheerleaders, what about some logical facts of the benefits of this project?
Fred Clark, Fresno
