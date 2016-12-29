Nunes needs to meet his bosses

I am new to the area and wanted to reach out to my representative in Congress, Rep. Devin Nunes on several issues, in particular on the issue of Russian interference in our recent presidential election. As someone who grew up in the ’80s, the idea that Russians meddling in our election is being met with shoulder shrugs, especially by Republicans, has me thinking I’ve entered “The Twilight Zone.”
As I have been asking around as to when Nunes will hold his next town-hall meeting, I was quite surprised to learn that he does not hold town hall meetings for his constituents. In fact, it seems that he does not engage with us at all. I know I’m new to Fresno, but in every other congressional district I have ever lived in, I was able to go and talk to my member of congress in a town hall-style setting.
Does Nunes not understand that he works for us? If he continues to refuse to meet with his bosses on a regular basis, then I invite my fellow residents of California’s 22nd congressional district to join me in electing a new employee in 2018.
Pam MacDonald, Fresno
