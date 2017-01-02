Letters to the Editor

January 2, 2017 3:53 PM

90-year-old anticipates 68th anniversary

In our new year, I will write on my August calendar a terrific thing that I’m pretty sure will happen the celebration of the 68th year anniversary of marriage to my beautiful Yvonne.

Every morning of the new year, I will say a prayer of thanks for life and good health in my 90th year. For our community, I wish for improved understanding in our various cultures and ethnic groups.

I would like to assure young Alex Flores (letter Dec. 22) that his vote counted when he supported very well the views of his ethnic group. I sincerely hope by the end of 2017, Alex will find satisfaction that a new administration will keep promises to improve the lifestyles of all of our community citizens.

John McMillan, Coarsegold

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lt. Steve Card updates reporters on fatal Herndon Avenue crash

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos