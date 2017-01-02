90-year-old anticipates 68th anniversary

In our new year, I will write on my August calendar a terrific thing that I’m pretty sure will happen the celebration of the 68th year anniversary of marriage to my beautiful Yvonne.
Every morning of the new year, I will say a prayer of thanks for life and good health in my 90th year. For our community, I wish for improved understanding in our various cultures and ethnic groups.
I would like to assure young Alex Flores (letter Dec. 22) that his vote counted when he supported very well the views of his ethnic group. I sincerely hope by the end of 2017, Alex will find satisfaction that a new administration will keep promises to improve the lifestyles of all of our community citizens.
John McMillan, Coarsegold
