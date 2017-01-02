Students, staff at Clovis West need intervention

This is in response to the rash of suicides at Clovis West High School. These students need to be referred to mental health professionals. These include therapists and psychiatrists and can be found using your insurance.
For low-cost insurance or Medicare level, Valley Health Team on Minnewawa and Shaw avenues is a resource. Touchstone Recovery has a new program for adolescents for chemical-dependency issues.
Kids should be encouraged to discuss their feelings and to tell adults if somebody is suicidal. Additionally the staff, administration and teachers working with these kids are in extreme pain and trauma and should be cared for.
The publicizing of these events makes it more likely that there will be another suicide. Therefore, intervention immediately is essential.
Alexia Baca Morgan, Clovis
