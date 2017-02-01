Come and visit Fresno County’s museum

In response to Lana Langley’s letter published online on Dec. 15, we are happy to say that Fresno does have a museum that showcases the broader history of Fresno County for all to enjoy and learn from – the Fresno County Historical Museum, which resides at the Fresno Fairgrounds.
The museum, which first debuted in 2015, provides a place for future generations to learn about and see diverse and rich history of years past. It features everything from public safety and military to agriculture and sports history, plus so much more.
The collection includes the restored, famed cupola that once rested upon the Fresno Courthouse. It was seen by the public for the first time in 30 years when it was debuted at the fairgrounds in 2015. The museum also features an exact replica of that same Fresno Courthouse complete with original furniture.
The museum is open to the public year round by calling (559) 650-FAIR. We invite you to come out and experience the Fresno County Historical Museum for yourself and share with others the amazing exhibits, artifacts and stories it has to offer.
John Alkire, CEO, The Big Fresno Fair
