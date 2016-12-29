Nunes: Answer questions – and don’t change my Medicare

I am writing in regards to Paul Ryan’s plan to put Medicare on a voucher system. We as seniors have paid into Social Security for all our lives and depend on that and Medicare for assistance in our medical needs. I urge all seniors to write to your congressmen and senators to oppose any changes. We paid into it, politicians also borrowed from it and never paid any back.
I would also like to see a story in The Bee about where our politicians stand. I have written two emails to my Rep. Devin Nunes about this, requested a response and have received none. He should tell his constituents where he stands and why.
Millie Harsha, Clovis
