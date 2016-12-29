Teens: Love doesn’t leave bruises

What is love? What does it look like? Most teens don’t know what love is or what it actually looks like. As a teen, I’m not completely sure what love is, but I do know it doesn’t leave bruises or scars. Not many teens know that. Not many teens have seen what it is like to be in a stable, safe relationship.
Teenage domestic violence is something that needs to be acknowledged and talked about. Studies have shown that one in 10 teens will be in an abusive relationship. Being slapped, pushed, hit, or put down is not love no matter how many times your partner apologizes and says he loves you and will never do it again.
If you feel like or know you are in an abusive relationship, then speak out let others know it’s OK to talk about it that it’s OK to get help and that it is not OK to hurt the person you “love.” Teenage domestic violence isn’t something we should just ignore, it’s something we need to talk about and end before it affects more and more teens. Tell your story and inspire others.
Kyla Grace Irby, Fresno
Comments