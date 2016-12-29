Clovis Unified: Do more to stop suicides

Within the past three months, there have been three Clovis West High School suicides. I may not have known the latest victim or have ever met the first , but I did know Trevor Bernardoni. Not long ago, Trevor attended Clovis North High School and had an impact on many lives.
Trevor was always there to make people laugh and brighten up their days, but when Trevor transferred, nobody thought much of it. What we didn’t know is that Trevor had been fighting his own battles in his head just as the other Clovis West students were.
I am appalled that Clovis Unified has done nothing but post a few posters in the hallways that state “We embrace each other.” I can see putting up posters after the first death to show students there are people there for them, but after three you would think Clovis Unified would act on this.
Clovis Unified cares more about enforcing dress codes than their students’ state of mind. Parents are demanding more action. Students are demanding more action. It’s time to step up Clovis Unified, before we lose another loved one.
Taylen Kinder, Fresno
Comments