Trump: Move to Fresno, and take a deep breath

Mike Der Manouel Sr. (letter Dec. 15) makes a good point: there are people who “know nothing about the street and (our)… real world.” President-elect Donald Trump appears to be one of them.
To address this challenge, I propose Trump build a tower on our improved Fulton Mall so that he gets a taste of our real world. He would then have the opportunity to understand why many Californians believe a strong Environmental Protection Act that works for cleaner air and water is essential. Because he would be in Fresno on our bad-air days, he could see the need to lower gas emissions and to increase the use of cleaner technology.
There are other advantages to a Trump Tower at Fulton Mall. Protecting the entire New York Trump Tower with Trump’s home, the Secret Service, retail space and more is extremely costly. Protecting Trump at this closer to “real world” Fresno Trump Tower would be less costly and help reduce the national debt.
Trump would be immersed in our real world and may have less time to tweet. And Mike Der Manouel Jr. and Sr. could sell him insurance with a lower premium.
Leo Pedretti, Fresno
