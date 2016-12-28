‘Beautifully broken nation’ goes to the left, then to the right

The ideological shift has completed its most recent pendulum swing last month. With the left and the right engaged in a never-nding game of chess, America decided to play the Trump card. By capitalizing on the public’s new-found hatred of political correctness and censorship culture, President-elect Donald Trump was able to inspire a revolution amongst Americans.
However, some are confused as to how this was possible. Simply put, he played the media into explicitly showing the PC bias that was the soul enemy of his movement. So for every “win” that the mainstream media celebrated over The Donald, he claimed a silent victory, adding more wood to the fire that no one expected. with Business Insider ranked this as the most voted election of all time.
We must always hold to hope, I urge you. Your time may be now, or it may yet to come. But in the same way that liberal generations were tired of their parents’ ways and revolted, it is merely the conservative side of the pendulum beginning its swing, which will likewise come crashing back down.
That is as it always has been and always will be in our beautifully broken nation that I proudly call home.
Devin Tienken, Clovis
