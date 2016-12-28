Gays ‘worried sick’ about Trump, but they can prevail over tyranny

Every one of my gay friends is worried sick about President-elect Donald Trump bringing an end to their freedom come January. A lot of people besides the gay community are worried and, given the content of his speeches as well as the actions of his followers inspired by these speeches, it’s logical to be concerned.
I’m not so concerned myself because I know that we as a people are very much stronger than our government whether we have “arms” or not. The American people were created by revolutionaries, rebels of their own country. So don’t ever think that we cannot protect our freedom from tyranny.
Looking back at the history of rights movements, you’ll see that we the people have conquered time and time again. From abolishing slavery, giving African Americans the right to vote, giving women the right to vote, appealing prohibition, legalizing gay marriage, and now legalizing the use of marijuana. We the people are strong.
Sammy Tith, Fresno
