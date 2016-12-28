Fresno teens carry heavy family burdens

Today many people think teens don’t try in school. People say that teens are going to be failures because they see no motivation, teens give up easily or have attitudes.
In reality, they have more than one thing to do. Teens work hard, and some teens have part-time jobs or night school. Some play sports or have family issues. Some have to help take care of younger siblings or parents or take on many other adult responsibilities
Some adults and teachers believe teens don’t have anything else to do except classwork. For example, if we are running late for school, they mark us tardy and we lose points. We try to be on time even though we have things outside of school. It’s not easy getting to school when you are catching the bus. We still come, put in our time and do our work.
Teens can do so much better today if they have a better connections with adults. If only the adults would get to know who teens are deep inside. Many teens are maintaining grades, putting family first, continuing education and providing income for the household. We have many things on our plate.
Cassandra Woodard, Fresno
Comments