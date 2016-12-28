Council honors Fresno’s Civil Air Patrol unit

The spirit of volunteer service is as American to me as the Stars and Stripes itself. It is this very core value that has helped shape America. A story mostly unheard is that during World War II, one week before the Pearl Harbor bombing, a group of Americans formed and volunteered to fly the coast of the U.S. and patrol our waters while doing countless other tasks to support the war effort.
This group is known today as the Civil Air Patrol, United States Air Force Auxiliary. Made up of senior members and cadets, it is truly a group for all ages if you are age 12 and older. I am a cadet that is a part of auxiliary.
On Dec. 15, the Fresno City Council recognized the 75th Anniversary of Civil Air Patrol, and honored Fresno Composite Squadron 112, the local Civil Air Patrol unit. This organization continues to show a spirit of volunteer service in aerospace education, emergency services and cadet programs. This spirit of volunteer service started 75 years ago still sets an example for today’s youth and adults.
Justin Agbayani, Fresno
Comments