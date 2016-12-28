Learn about drug abuse – before it’s too late

It’s a Friday night and you’re at home, sitting on the couch watching TV. But you’re not really watching it. It’s more like a background hum to fill the quiet gap that’s been filling your head ever since you got that call.
That call. It shattered your oblivious peace on the night you decided to not go to that party with your friend. And that friend called you just five minutes ago, frightful and high out of her mind, talking about Xanax and how she heard how fun it was. But also how she didn’t really know what it did, or how much she was supposed to take.
But now you’re in this awful, horrible position that no teenager should ever be in, and you’re scared. So you dial 911, and you pray through the ring, hoping – just hoping – that you’re not too late.
Prescription-drug abuse is an evolving epidemic among kids and teenagers. Despite this popularity, it isn’t talked about enough in schools. Further education needs to be delved into before your little sister or older brother is caught up in this abuse. I just pray anyone reading this isn’t already too late.
Hannah Berry, Fresno
