Change voting age back to age 21

I have a solution for the young people who cannot handle the election of Donald Trump as the next president.
When I was young, the voting age requirement was 21 years old. Now it is 18. Perhaps that is too young. Counseling rooms have been set up at some colleges for support to those who are too traumatized to handle the results of a popular election. Flags have had to be removed from some colleges because they are too intimidating.
One young woman felt the need to shave her head she was so traumatized! Riots have broken out! So it appears that 18-year-olds are too immature to handle the results of a popular election. Perhaps we should change the voting age back to 21 years so that young people might then be mature enough.
Just a thought!
Bonnie Lindgren, Kingsburg
