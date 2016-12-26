Letters to the Editor

December 26, 2016 1:54 PM

It takes perspiration to get transportation to Fresno’s Inspiration Park

Inspiration Park is the only universally accessible park in all of Fresno, and yet, there is a lack of safe transportation methods to the park. There are neither bus routes directly stopping at the park nor sidewalks to use from a bus stop. This creates an issue of public safety.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has addressed pedestrian safety as a national issue. CDC reports, “In the next 24 hours, on average, 430 people will be treated in an emergency department for traffic-related pedestrian injuries.” The CDC further explains, “In the next two hours, on average, one pedestrian will die from injuries in a traffic crash.”

Not only will the installation of a direct bus route and sidewalks around Inspiration Park decrease these astonishing and preventable numbers of deaths and injuries, but it will also boost the health of the community. I ask you to write letters to Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria, expressing your concern about public safety regarding the lack of a direct bus route and sidewalks to Inspiration Park.

Write to her at 2600 Fresno St., Second Floor, Fresno, CA 93721

Brittany Loera, Fresno

