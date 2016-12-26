Youth unemployment must be addressed

Today jobs are scarce and sometimes aren’t given to today’s youth. According to USA Today, last year 32 percent of teens were hired during the summer. This number is almost at the all-time low of 30 percent in 2010-2011.
Throughout our lives, we hear today’s youth is tomorrow’s future. With only 30 percent of teens being employed, that doesn’t put a lot of work experience on tomorrow’s future. Some might say the economy is weak, but since the 2008 great recession, jobs have grown tremendously.
We need to get our future generation to get more involved and target hiring opportunities towards this nation’s future.
Houston Sims, Clovis
