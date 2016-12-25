McLane High School petition is call for help

1:47 Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds Pause

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California

0:53 Set up begins for Fresno's Hmong International New Year festival

0:33 Fire causes extensive damage to Tower District restaurant

2:01 Fresno City College honors veterans during program

0:51 New snowfall draws families for a white Christmas at Shaver Lake

2:12 Thousands pay tribute to those who have served in America's military

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County

2:16 Bitwise co-CEO Irma Olguin Jr. describes ‘accidental’ journey to top of her profession