Fresno should surround high-risk students with guidance

About 13.4 percent of students are not completing high school in Fresno Unified School District due to living conditions at home, whether it’s no parental involvement or a drug-infested home.
The district is doing what it can by offering free lunches to students in need, after-school programs and dropout-prevention programs. Graduation rates are rising due to the help of the district, but now we need to come together as a community to make an even better graduation rate.
We need to unite and help others with children who are at risk of dropping out. Many adults are able to identify children having problems or students going down the wrong path, so they can make an effort to steer them on the right path.
Pushing students to join school clubs, after-school programs, sports or any school-related program will help them become more involved with school instead of doing what they please. As neighbors, we can offer rides for those who have trouble getting to school on time.
Offer help for gang-related families. The parents who struggle with drug addictions should look for help so they can better themselves as role models to their children.
Jose Carrillo, Fresno
