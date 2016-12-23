Fresno should surround high-risk students with guidance

0:56 Baby needs a new home Pause

2:53 Derek and Heather Carr hold a surprise tea party for sisters at Valley Children's Hospital

1:48 Reward offered in fatal shooting of pregnant Visalia mom

2:16 Bitwise co-CEO Irma Olguin Jr. describes ‘accidental’ journey to top of her profession

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

1:49 'Best Christmas ever' for Valley teen

1:41 Clovis West girls basketball nationally ranked

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

2:33 Movie trailer : 'Loving'