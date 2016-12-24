Council should visit neglected tenants

Words have power, right? These words from a Bee editorial titled “Spineless delay in slumlord fight by Fresno City Council” on Dec. 9 are no exception. Some of them were... “mourn, roaches, deadly, misery, disgusting, mice, preyed, dangerous, mold and political pressure.”
How can the two words at the end be strong enough to smother the preceding words describing homes of families with children, disabled people and senior citizens? It seems the Fresno City Council has succumbed to those all-powerful words “political pressure” and postponed the vote on the long-awaited rental-housing inspection ordinance.
I would like to see the council with Mayor Ashley Swearengin and Mayor-elect Lee Brand visit these families and tell them face-to-face of their decision to put a halt on helping them, on confronting the slumlords. And, of course, while they are there, it wouldn’t be right not to wish them Happy Holidays.
Suzanne Lawson, Fresno
