Banned teacher has right to voice feelings

Recently, a Clovis substitute teacher named David Roberts was fired from Clovis West High School after wearing a Black Lives Matter pin in the classroom. The district said that it was against their policy to unite social issues in the classroom when it isn’t part of the course of study.
The substitute teacher did not mean to cause any problems by wearing the pin anywhere. This shows that the school administrators don’t think Black Lives Matter and that they don’t know that freedom of speech is a right of every single human being.
Firing this substitute for voicing his feelings breaks the First Amendment. It is prejudice because he was just spreading awareness in a meaningful way.
Harry Sandhu, Clovis
