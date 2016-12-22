Clovis suicide crisis: ‘How many students need to die?’

This week, yet another student form Clovis West High School took his own life. That make three students this semester alone. As a Clovis Unified School District student, I have watched my peers mourn, even those who didn’t know the victims.
Social media is filled with prayers for the families and pleas for change. But nothing is ever done. The school district hasn’t tried to help the student body cope, much less help those who are actually struggling with suicidal thoughts.
How many students need to die before the school board takes action? How many times do we have to cry out for change before it finally comes?
Caitlyn Tuffanelli, Clovis
