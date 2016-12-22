Fight California’s jobs losses

The reprint of the Chicago Tribune’s editorial regarding Donald Trump’s attempt to protect jobs presents that paper’s outrage focused on excessive regulation being the culprit for job loss.
If The Bee is going to echo a Chicago paper in its outrage, may I suggest it focus equal attention to what the California Legislature is doing to choke local businesses and assisting in the job losses of our state. The jobs may not be fleeing to Mexico, but they sure are to Nevada and Texas. Scream louder, Fresno Bee.
Al Smith, Fresno
