Time for equality in the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court must join the fight for equality. While society struggles to find solutions, where does the Supreme Court stand? Has The Supreme Court taken a stand regarding equality when it has not heard the many cases that never have their day in largest courtroom of justice?
Does inequality exist in our courtrooms? The court stood for equality in 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education, and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Fifty years later, we know where the court stood in the 2014 Case Schuette vs. Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action. Activist and author Howard Zinn points to the Milwaukee 14 case and Camden 28 case where different verdicts show the inequality of their rulings.
Inconsistent verdicts are caused by flexible interpretations of the law. Society loosely interprets how we view the impoverished.
Republicans help the homeless and call it “charity.” Democrats help the homeless and call it “equal opportunity.” True opportunity requires that we all have equal access to the benefits, burdens and responsibilities of our society regardless of race, gender, class, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or other aspects of what we look like or where we come from.
When equality is fluid across our courts and cases, perhaps society will follow.
Grace Sorondo, Clovis
Comments