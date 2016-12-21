Baines violated Brown Act during open meeting

A recent Fresno City Council meeting agenda included a vote to initiate the drafting and environmental review of the Southwest Specific Plan. The process could serve as a model for how to develop such a plan. It was endorsed unanimously by the Planning Commission and sent to the city council.
Council member Oliver Baines added a few amendments that both the council and the public in attendance found acceptable. Then Baines received a phone message. He proceeded to the public seating area, spoke to someone and then quickly added another amendment allowing rezoning of a property to benefit one individual.
When asked if the public could discuss the final amendment, he said no. The board voted unanimously to adopt the amended plan.
The process we wanted to celebrate came to a crashing halt. The Brown Act, passed to guarantee transparency and public input, was violated when Baines responded to his phone message and held a private conversation in a public forum.
The addition of an amendment with no explanation or discussion by the council and the refusal to allow public questions or discussion is a clear violation of the Brown Act. The public expects and deserves better from its elected representatives.
Nyla Zender, Fresno
