California votes should count, too

I am a regular American and a Californian.
I am tired of turning on the news to hear people in other states de-legitimizing my vote, and my American-ness. I am tired of hearing. “This is why the Electoral College exists” when Hillary Clinton’s nearly 3 million popular vote lead is brought up. I am tired of not being taken seriously as a “real” American, as a regular citizen of this country on account of the state I live in.
I was born in California. I attended school in California. I attended university in California. I am proud to be a Californian. I am not proud that my presidential vote counts for less than that of a voter in any other state. I seethe when I hear voters from small states, some smaller than my city of Fresno, saying that it is a good thing that the Electoral College exists in this way.
I seethe because it means people do not want my vote to be counted. People in much of America do not want my view and vote to have the same weight as their views and votes. This is fundamentally undemocratic, fundamentally un-American, and frankly insulting.
Alexander Flores, Fresno
Comments