Words matter: Restorative ‘practices’ aren’t restorative ‘justice’

Fresno Unified School District and McLane High School are encouraging the academic community to embrace restorative practices, not restorative justice. They are distinctly different practices that should not be confused.
Restorative practices allow for students to be a part of a process that teaches problem solving, how to proactively build and be part of positive community and to understand how to be respectful and earn respect from others.
It is a move away from the authoritarian practices that have been practiced for decades in the school system, which is difficult for some educators. Elementary students who are guided by teachers who support restorative practices are more likely to work collaboratively with others and are more successful in academics.
If the practice continues through middle and high school, conflicts will be minor and easier to deal with.
One issue with restorative practices, as with any program, is that there must be consistency and fairness in its implementation. That means administrators and teachers must follow guidelines and adhere to agreed-upon practices. That means relationships change and past discipline practices that have been shown to be unsuccessful must be let go. High-five to the teachers who are working for positive changes.
Denyce Butler, Fresno
