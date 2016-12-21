Trump’s suspicious list of climate-change workers: Why?

0:33 Fire causes extensive damage to Tower District restaurant Pause

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

2:35 Movie trailer: 'Why Him?'

1:41 Deputy Dennis Wallace honored on House floor

1:59 Fresno State vs UC Santa Barbara | women's basketball recap

1:02 Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

4:23 Rainy weather approaches the Valley

0:48 4 things you need to know about the new iPhone 7