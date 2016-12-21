Trump’s suspicious list of climate-change workers: Why?

When the Nazis demanded that the bishop of Zakatinos provide a list of all Jews on the Greek island, he urged Christians to hide the Jews and then submitted a list with one name – his own.
Oskar Schindler gave the Germans a list of names of workers he wanted to protect at his factory, claiming they were needed to produce goods for the Wehrmacht army. His list was designed to save lives by keeping these workers from being sent to their deaths.
The Nazis loved lists. The Gestapo gathered names for roundups of the victims they planned to send to concentration camps. The camp commandants organized lists of the men, women and children they murdered in gas chamber and by mass shootings.
Now President-elect Donald Trump’s team wants a list of Department of Energy employees who have worked to warn us of the dangers of climate change. Do you want to guess the function of this list?
Murray Farber, Fresno
