Disrespect, fear, paperwork replace real learning in schools

Our educational system has fallen. Never have there been so many reasons to stop coming to school.
As a teenager, knowing and seeing the disrespect and the fear that some of my peers and teachers face, it’s as if I’m in a movie. Our teachers are more concerned with the amount of paperwork we do instead of actually teaching us what’s on the papers.
Students don’t come to school to learn anymore; they come because they are forced. Our schools have become the new hangout spot.
Our system has some many holes in it, and I don’t think that we could cover them up anymore.
Rubi Jimenez, Fresno
Comments