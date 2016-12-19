Councilmembers should try living in slum housing

Here’s an idea: How about all the Fresno City Councilmembers who voted to delay a vote on the rental housing inspection program spend from now until February in substandard housing with no heat no hot water, no working ovens, bug and rodent infestations, mold and boarded-up windows.
Let’s add the slumlords to the mix, too, and have them live in these disgusting, deplorable and unlivable conditions. Want to bet the inspection program would be implemented immediately?
Decades of this misery is enough. The council needs to act now and quit capitulating to the slumlords and the California Apartment Association.
Stephanie Renna, Fresno
