Is tearing up Fresno really worth it?

1:14 See how unsafe housing raises risks of ill health and injury Pause

2:35 Organ donor's father: 'It hurt so much because we cared so much'

1:09 Fresno mosque opens its doors to new friends

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

2:17 Sanger celebrates Central Section championship victory

2:04 Mort and Rambler: A friendship that is pure joy

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:14 Jose Ramirez delivers TKO

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York