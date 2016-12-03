Is tearing up Fresno really worth it?

As I live south of the snob line, I thought it was only those of us in the “underserved area” that bumped along on side streets and stretches of major thoroughfares and intersections. Last week, travels out of the comfort zone indicated the corrugated problem even extends to north Fresno.
Perhaps we need to look at the questionable funds that have been supplied by our Measure C road tax – school buses for church schools, tearing up the Fulton Mall, the future high-speed rail station and Bus Rapid Transit.
How many jobs have been lost and businesses closed or impacted by these activities? A big thumbs down to Mayor Ashley Swearengin as she leaves office.
Jeanne Larson, Fresno
