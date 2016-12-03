Good deed, indeed, by PG&E cat rescuers

Hats off to Pacific Gas and Electric and the linemen Dave Alvarez, Porter Caradine and Rex Lysdahl, who rescued Fat Boy, a black and white cat perched atop a 45-foot power pole without food or water for nine days.
Facebook friends summoned the press. It was a public relations risk for the utility. Drop the cat, and it’s disaster. The men were dealing with a tangle of wires. It was a risk for them. They shinnied up the pole with spiked boots. One of them grabbed the cat and dropped it into a crate, a tricky maneuver at 45 feet, given the cat’s pointy teeth and sharp claws.
The men who did that deserve congratulations for their good deed.
Donald R. Slinkard, Fresno
