Christmas tradition in Clovis

Ready to kick off the Christmas season, my wife and I dressed our young children up in warm winter clothing and made the trek to the Clovis Festival of Lights at Ladera Ranch on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Looking to get into the Christmas spirit, we were eager to see the decorations.
As we approached the subdivision, we recognized that this was more organized than a few neighbors getting together to show off their lights. Sixteen houses next to each other in the cul-de-sac were lit and synchronized to music. The street was blocked off to allow families to walk and enjoy the atmosphere. Even Santa and Mrs. Claus were there for pictures with children and families. A reindeer-dressed red Corvette was parked near the magical couple.
The story goes that this tradition on the 3100 block of East Indianapolis Avenue began in 2007 with Terry and Deb Toews and spread throughout the subdivision. More information is available at http://www.clovisfestivaloflights.org/ The light shows will continue through Dec. 31.
Thank you to this neighborhood for providing another opportunity for families to come together during this special time of year.
Sevag Tateosian, Fresno
