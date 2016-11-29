Fresno’s Jewish community stands with Muslims

The Jewish community of Fresno stands together with our Muslim brothers and sisters and condemns, in the strongest terms, the racist vitriol sent to our friends at the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno.
Our local Islamic community represents the best of the American ideal, hardworking citizens striving to better the community for everyone. We partner together across a wide spectrum of religious diversity to participate in the task of making our world a better place and we will not allow the rhetoric plaguing America today to threaten the beauty we are building here in California’s Central Valley.
There is much brokenness in our country that must be addressed. It is time for us to recognize in each other the divine image from which we are all made. While Fresno has its share of challenges, our interfaith relations are strong and the nation would benefit from following our example.
Please join the Jewish community, standing alongside the Islamic community and our partners across the religious spectrum as we stand up against hatred.
Shalom uv’rachah, which means “peace and blessing.”
Rabbi Rick Winer, Temple Beth Israel, Fresno
Comments