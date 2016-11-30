Westlands response to Arax commentary

Mark Arax used all the dog whistles in his memory bank to stir up opposition to California farming with his Nov. 27 commentary “Desert and farm, water drainage and a new deal in the Central Valley.”
There is the name calling – describing Westlands Water District as the “whale.” Is there a similar word for the tech or entertainment industries that also fuel the California economy?
Then he makes it sound as if Westlands’ efforts to secure water for farmers and grow food are crimes. Last time I checked, people need to eat.
And there is the biggest whistle of all – his assertion that farming is “anti-environmental.” No mention of the fact that federal and state policies over the last 25 years intended to protect fish have created an absolute mess of the water delivery system, put agricultural communities at risk, and done nothing to help fish.
A few days after Thanksgiving, Central Valley farmers are proud of their contributions to a holiday feast. But, if Mr. Arax gets his way, get ready to thank farmers in another state or foreign country. But the public can be assured that we will continue to work for water supply solutions here in California.
Johnny Amaral, deputy general manager-external affairs, Westlands Water District
Comments