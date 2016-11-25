No one is in charge of Trump transition

President-elect Donald Trump received congratulations from Vladimir Putin via phone after congratulating him by wire last week. Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, a Republican and respected intelligence officer with 17 years as an FBI agent, resigned. Documents Chris Christie signed are invalid and must be re-issued with Mike Pence’s signature.
The president-elect played coy with the media after ditching them for the day, then showed up at 21 and reassured the wealthy clientele there that he “will be cutting taxes soon.” He has not found the time to call anyone at the Pentagon or state. Transition teams in these departments stand ready but are sitting on their hands. No one is in charge. Tick tock.
One of the men the president-elect is considering for defense is a retired service member with security clearance valid and intact. He runs a security company currently working a contract with the government of Turkey. By the way, Turkey is building 147 new prisons for 10,000 new inmates. They are waiting for these quarters after being arrested for disagreeing with Turkey’s leader.
Other nations are watching. Putin resumed bombing Aleppo yesterday, but it is doubtful the U.S. will interfere in his butchery.
And so it begins.
Deb McKinley, Prather
