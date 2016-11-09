Happy birthday, Marines!

On Nov. 10, 1775, nary a man is still alive, they met at Tun’s Tavern and after a mug of grog, they raised their hand and swore, it was the beginning of the Marine Corps.
From the Halls of Montezuma, to the shores of Iwo Jima, to the ladders of Inchon, from the hill top at Khe Sahn, to Camp Leatherneck in the sand!
Marines have a birthday coming Thursday, 241 years – 88,025 days! Always ready, always reliable.
If you know Marines, young or old, give them a call and say, “OOOORAH, Happy Birthday, Marine!”
They will reply, “Semper Fi!”
Bob Breshears, Sanger
