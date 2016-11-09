Nitrate pollution plagues Valley water

Thank you for your story about the public health crisis our Valley is facing due to nitrate-contaminated drinking water. The health and well being of farmers and farm workers living in our agricultural communities are at risk due to nitrate contamination in groundwater, which causes blue baby syndrome, miscarriages and cancer.
Safe drinking water is a concern for the entire state and nitrate pollution causes acute health threats for farmers and farm workers. Without action today, all residents of the San Joaquin Valley will continue to deal with this crisis for decades to come.
It is estimated that 80 percent of our Valley will be impacted by nitrate pollution in 2050 without some immediate change to how nutrients are managed on farms and dairies. Our groundwater resources are precious and further nitrate pollution impacts the Central Valley’s position as a global leader in agricultural output.
All residents of the San Joaquin Valley deserve healthy and thriving farms and communities, so we will continue working with farmers and our elected officials to advance legislative solutions that benefit the whole agricultural ecosystem – including farmers and farmworking communities.
Janaki Jagannath, Fresno
