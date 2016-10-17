We the people! It is our time in history to stand up and be heard. I can never remember a time in my life where it has been more important for each one of us as Americans to truly stand up and take part in the direction of our country.
We the people need to each diligently search who we will select to vote for this November.
We the people for years have been complacent, allowing things to continually decline.
We the people can no longer believe Washington from both parties, the same people we sent, to be our voices.
It’s their agendas they seek. We have discovered in the last few years, they are not our voices.
Most of us begin our day with the love our families on our hearts and minds. Our country is founded on the strength of our families, unfortunately a lot of families are struggling today.
We the people! In our busy lives, it’s easy to just say, my vote doesn’t count, don’t have time, don’t care. This year, we all must do our homework, search our hearts and minds.
We the people! We must vote!
Cindy Longfellow, Hanford
