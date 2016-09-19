Future is bright for Fresno State art students

In response to Sandra Weaver’s letter (Sept. 10), I believe in art’s transformative power.
President Joseph I. Castro and his Cabinet, sharing this vision, have allocated more than $2.7 million for the following:
• A fully renovated Conley Art 101, featuring state-of- the-art technology, ergonomic seating and non-reflective projection walls.
• A new air-conditioning and vacuum system for all classrooms and offices in Conley Art.
• Roof replacement.
• Elevator modernization.
• Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations to give disabled students access to all areas of Conley Art.
President Castro also allocated funds this year to upgrade the interior design classroom. These infrastructure upgrades complement gains Art and Design has made in hiring six new faculty.
Several clear signs demonstrate that art has entered a new era at Fresno State:
• The 2015 inauguration of the Graduate Art Studios on M Street downtown.
• Plans for accreditation by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design in February.
• Plans to create a master’s in fine arts degree in Art and Design in two years.
The future is bright for art, consistent with a new age of renewal that permeates our campus. We welcome the community’s support.
Saúl Jiménez- Sandoval, Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities, Fresno State
