Speeches are given and the campaigns are nearly over. It’s time to vote

A city budget over $1 billion. State laws that manage water use, housing, and what it means to be in California as an undocumented person. Federal plans for the nation’s border security, military strength and health care.
All that and a lot more is at stake in Tuesday’s primary election in California. Casting a ballot gives you a say in who makes the policies that will govern our near-term future, and beyond.
Voters will get to choose the top two candidates in a host of big-time races, such as governor. Closer to home, there are state and federal races being waged. And locally, the Fresno City Council will see two incumbents leaving due to term limits, and a host of candidates trying to grab those districts for the next four years.
Whoever is elected to the council probably won’t be decided until the general election in the fall. Ultimately, though, those individuals will become part of the council that oversees a budget that today is $1.115 billion and is the spending blueprint for California’s fifth-largest city.
There is nothing insignificant about voting, yet the voters themselves seem to adopt that mentality when it comes to primary elections when presidential candidates aren’t on the ballot. The June primary in 2014 recorded a turnout of 26 percent of registered voters.
This time might be different, however. More voters are registered now in Fresno County – 440,000 – than a year ago, when the total stood at 408,000. Nationally, there have been key movements this spring calling for new political action by women and young people.
Samuel Molina, state director of Mi Familia Vota, told Bee staff writer Mackenzie Mays that more people of color should be going to the polls as well. He noted that there has been a sizable jump in the number of people seeking citizenship following the election of Donald Trump. “We register voters every year and we’ve definitely seen an uptick of people wanting to take advantage of the election.”
While The Bee has not made any recommendations for the primary, it will do so in the fall campaign.
What we do encourage is that you vote on Tuesday. The county’s website is useful for any questions you may have, such as where you go to cast your ballot. You can also call county elections at 800-742-1011 or 559-600-5956. You can even cast your ballot at the main office, 2221 Kern St. in downtown Fresno.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Here’s to seeing you there!
