Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: A top state job, possible poor voter turnout

Thumbs Up to Diana Dooley, the Hanford native and Fresno State graduate who is now the new executive secretary for Gov. Jerry Brown. As such, she will essentially work like a chief of staff, meaning she will have the ear of the governor anytime she needs it. It is just the latest in a series of high-profile jobs she has held. Before the new appointment, she was secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency. Her resume also includes president/CEO of the California Children’s Hospital Association, and Dooley was general counsel-vice president of Valley Children’s Hospital from 2000 to 2006. She and Brown go way back: Dooley was his legislative director and special assistant from 1975-83. A Democrat, Dooley will earn $201,876 in her new post, which does not need Senate confirmation.
Thumbs Up to Valley motorists for enduring long wait times at DMV offices in the wake of the introduction of the Real ID card. Fortunately, there is some relief coming. Assemblyman Jim Patterson announced that some DMV offices will now open on certain Saturdays to help motorists. The DMV offices in Clovis and Fresno (Olive Avenue) are among those included. This month the dates will be June 16 and 23. Starting in July, the offices will be open the first and third Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments can be made up to 90 days in advance by going online to DMV.ca.gov or by calling 1-800-777-0133.
Thumbs Down if you are registered voter but will sit out the primary election on Tuesday. One online analytics company was showing scant ballots having been returned in one of the hottest local races this time around, the campaign for Congressional District 22 now held by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare. Of 205,000 ballots mailed to voters in that district, only about 33,000 had been returned as of Wednesday – less than a sixth of the total. C’mon, voters, get with it. You don’t need to vote on everything on the ballot – but do vote on what matters most to you.
Thumbs Up to Robin Lopez and his mother Deborah for their thoughtful donation of 1,100 books to King Elementary so the kids would have books to read this summer. The NBA player and former San Joaquin Memorial star acted after he read Bee staff writer Aleksandra Appleton’s story about how West Fresno becomes a book desert in the summer for children once their elementary schools close. Each student gets to take one book home for the summer and the rest go into King Elementary’s library.
Thumbs Up to OK Produce of Fresno for its shiny-golden donation of 55,000 Opal apples to Fresno, Kerman, Kings Canyon Join Union, Parlier, Sanger and Selma school districts. The gift means students will have fresh fruit to enjoy, and is part of the Take a Bit Out of Hunger program. The Opal variety is golden yellow in color and does not turn brown once sliced, making it perfect for kids’ lunches.
While on the subject of donations, Thumbs Up to Ruiz Foods of Dinuba and its Ruiz 4 Kids program that offers $1,000 scholarships to deserving high school seniors in the central San Joaquin Valley. On Thursday night, the organization gave scholarships to 30 Orosi High students, the largest number ever given to students at one school since the nonprofit’s founding in 1991. Altogether, Ruiz 4 Kids is awarding 329 scholarships this spring to high school seniors and community college students.
