Gordon Scott of Kingsburg heard ‘Abandon ship’ when he was a sailor in World War II

The “Abandon ship” order came at 5:18 p.m. Gordon Scott adjusted his life vest, tucked his chin to his chest, and jumped.
It was May 8, 1942, and Scott was a petty officer 3rd class aboard the aircraft carrier USS Lexington. The ship was fighting forces of the Imperial Japanese Navy in what became known as the Battle of the Coral Sea, one of the major World War II confrontations between the powers in the Pacific. Now, damaged by fires, the aircraft carrier was beyond saving. The order to abandon went over the intercom, and Scott recalls falling 100 or so feet into the water and waiting for another craft to pick him up.
A Kingsburg native, Scott was rescued and went on to serve four more years in active duty and 24 years in the naval reserves.
Today, on the 150th anniversary of Memorial Day, we honor him for his service. The 95-year-old Scott is a resident at the Veterans Home of California in west Fresno, his wife Dorothy having died 13 years ago.
He enlisted in the Navy on his 18th birthday and hoped to be a naval aviator, having become fascinated with flight from watching planes using an airstrip in Kingsburg. But the Navy instead made him a machinist mate, and he became part of the crew that worked the arresting gear on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier.
Scott was first assigned to the USS Arizona, but only stayed aboard a month before being transferred to the Lexington. Then, on Dec. 6, 1941, the “Lady Lex” as it was also known, was sent to sea out of Pearl Harbor. A day later, the Japanese attacked, and the Arizona was sunk. The Lexington was ordered back to Pearl Harbor. “There was all this oil in the water from the ships that were sunk,” he remembers. “It was terrible.”
America would press on in the war in the Pacific, so the Lexington began a series of assignments in the theater. In May of 1942, fate brought both U.S. and Japanese fleets together in the Battle of the Coral Sea, off the northeast coast of Australia.
On May 8 both American and Japanese fighter planes dropped bombs on opposing ships, and the Lexington took several direct hits, Scott said. Several torpedoes also struck the carrier. Damaged fuel lines led to fires breaking out below deck, sending sailors rushing for the flight deck to escape the smoke and flames.
Finally came the abandon ship order, and Scott made his leap over the side. Other sailors lowered themselves down on ropes. “I got picked up by a destroyer, and it transferred me to the USS Portland, a cruiser.”
Over 200 men lost their lives, but 2,700 were rescued.
Scott later moved back to Kingsburg with his young wife and firstborn son, and took over an auto parts shop he ran for 43 years before retiring.
Scott dodged death several times during his naval career. Others were not so fortunate, and we pay respect to them today, the time to remember America’s war dead.
