Thumbs up, thumbs down: Famous daughter, bad banker

Thumbs up to Audra McDonald, Fresno city leaders, the Fresno Philharmonic and Fresno Unified for combined efforts to make Saturday special, as the City Council designated it Audra McDonald Day on her latest visit to her hometown. McDonald is the famous graduate of Roosevelt High who has gone on to star on Broadway and win six Tony awards. Her theatrical beginnings trace back to Roosevelt, where on Saturday morning the theater will be renamed Audra McDonald Theater in her honor. At that event McDonald will also receive a key to the city and a miniature version of the street signs that proclaim “Audra McDonald Way,” as the stretch of M Street between Inyo and Ventura avenues is now renamed. In the evening she performs at the Saroyan Theater with the orchestra to a sold-out audience. A stop on her “Sing Happy” tour, it will mark her first performance in Fresno since 2011. To it all, we heartily clap and say, bravo!
Thumbs up to Mayor Lee Brand and City Manager Wilma Quan-Schecter for including new positions in the proposed 2018-19 budget to combat litter. A never-ending problem in Fresno, the team – a utility lead, two laborers and a heavy equipment operator – will scour the city’s streets and alleys for junk. Residents can report illegal dump sites using the FresGO app. Quan-Schecter noted that the city gets 2,000 requests a week, “and a lot of those are litter.” Here’s hoping the team brings new cleaning up.
Thumbs down to Donald Eric Eaves, a branch manager of Yosemite Bank in Oakhurst, who is accused of grand theft. While Madera County prosecutors have not said how much the 53-year-old Eaves is accused of taking, District Attorney David Linn said the case affects a “large number” of residents in the mountain area. Linn said his office is working with Eaves on settling the case. “We are looking to ensure proper jail time and total restitution of all monies,” Linn said. Eaves, a Coarsegold resident, was well-known in the community, having previously been president of the Oakhurst Chamber of Commerce and president of Oakhurst’s Sunrise Rotary, so that makes the crime extra heinous.
Thumbs up to Saphira, the Komodo dragon that is one of the newest residents of Fresno Chaffee Zoo. She is the zoo’s first female Komodo dragon, and the hope is she will mate with male dragon Budak so Fresno Chaffee can celebrate baby Komodos. In case you did not know, Komodo dragons are native to Southeast Asia and are the largest lizards on Earth, reaching a length over 11 feet. Plus, they are flesh eating.
Thumbs down to Kimber Lee Colvin, arraigned this week on felony charges of animal cruelty, after officers with the Central California SPCA rescued 383 dogs, horses and other livestock from her Laton property. She ran a no-kill shelter, but the animals were found suffering from ailments like mange and parasites. Many dogs were adopted by new owners, but a number had to be put down, said Walter Salvari of the SPCA.
Thumbs up to Danny Kim, a Fresno police detective who was one of three law officers this week to be named a “top cop” by the Exchange Club of Fresno. Each of them is deserving, but Kim’s path to the honor began in a refugee camp in Thailand, where his Cambodian family had fled. Kim and his family lived there for seven years before moving to the United States when he was 12. “Detective Kim’s story is that of a hero who went through many difficult conditions and tribulations to rise to a position of honor and respect,” his recommendation letter reads, “both in his community, and within the Fresno Police Department.”
Also honored as top cops were sheriff’s Deputy Gary Haslam and CHP Officer Greg Makel.
