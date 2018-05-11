Thumbs up, thumbs down: Amazing students, poor condom retailing practice

Thumbs up for all the hopeful applicants looking to land jobs at the new Amazon and Ulta fulfillment centers nearing completion in Fresno. The retailing giant Amazon started accepting applications this past week, with the fulfillment center expected to ultimately have 1,500 workers. Ulta, meanwhile, will have a core group of more than 500 workers that would double in size for peak retail seasons. Both warehouses are being built on Central Avenue in south Fresno.
Quiet on the set! Thumbs up to 11 students in Buchanan High School’s television production program for receiving top honors in the National Academy of Telvision Arts and Sciences’ Student Production Awards contest. Adviser Daniel Pearce helped the students receive Pillars of Excellence awards in the following categories: Music video; short form nonfiction; animation-graphics-special effects; and video essay, single camera. Students also received certificates of merit in the short form-fiction category.
Students who were honored were Hannah Weaver, Sienna Delgado, Vivianna Ayaviri, Crystal Le, Ryan Kish, Ethan DeLaPena, Madelyn Mason, Ulysses Larios, Riley Wissink, Dylan Nulick and Joseph Malcolm. Buchanan, in the Clovis Unified School District, competed in the Northern California region, which runs from Visalia to the Oregon border and includes schools in Reno and in Hawaii. A total of 87 entries were submitted by 12 schools.
Thumbs down to the three teens who reported a shooter on the West Hills College Lemoore campus this past week, only for it to be a hoax. That was determined only after the campus was put on lockdown and officers from the CHP in Hanford, the Kings County Sheriff's Department, the gang task force and Hanford police responded to check out the threat.
That was a giant waste of time and effort due to someone’s twisted idea of a prank. Fortunately, the three alleged purpetrators were caught. Now they can face consequences for their ill-conceived fun.
Thumbs up to University High, the charter school in Fresno that once again earned a top ranking in the annual U.S. News and World Report listing of top high schools in America. University placed fifth in California and 74th nationwide, indeed making it one of the best schools in the country.
The report looked at over 20,000 schools, taking into account Common Core data and graduation rates, as well as Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exam scores. Related kudos to Clovis North High, which came in at 188th in California. It was the next best-ranked Valley school.
Thumbs down to drug and grocery stores that hide condoms in out-of-sight spots or behind lock and key. As staff writer Barbara Anderson reported, some retailers – such as Walmart and CVS – make it unnecessarily difficult to get a condom. In fact, she noted that it’s easier to buy bourbon than a safe-sex product. Why is this so important? Because the central San Joaquin Valley has some of the highest rates in California for teen girls getting pregnant and having babies. If teens are discouraged from getting condoms in the first place, the problem can only be made worse.
